All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3

7251 Amigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7251 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled and bright and 1BR apartments with brand new kitchen, appliances, beautiful flooring.
Centrally located next to restaurants and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4732474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College