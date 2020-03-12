Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20
7251 N Amigo Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7251 N Amigo Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled and bright and large 2BR apartments with brand new kitchen, appliances, beautiful flooring.
Centrally located next to restaurants and shopping.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4732474)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 have any available units?
7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 have?
Some of 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 currently offering any rent specials?
7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 pet-friendly?
No, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 offer parking?
Yes, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 offers parking.
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 have a pool?
No, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 does not have a pool.
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 have accessible units?
No, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7251 Amigo Ave Apt 20 has units with dishwashers.
