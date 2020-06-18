Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7245 De Celis Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7245 De Celis Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7245 De Celis Place
7245 De Celis Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7245 De Celis Pl, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4679270)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7245 De Celis Place have any available units?
7245 De Celis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7245 De Celis Place currently offering any rent specials?
7245 De Celis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7245 De Celis Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7245 De Celis Place is pet friendly.
Does 7245 De Celis Place offer parking?
No, 7245 De Celis Place does not offer parking.
Does 7245 De Celis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7245 De Celis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7245 De Celis Place have a pool?
No, 7245 De Celis Place does not have a pool.
Does 7245 De Celis Place have accessible units?
No, 7245 De Celis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7245 De Celis Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7245 De Celis Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7245 De Celis Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7245 De Celis Place does not have units with air conditioning.
