Amenities
7244 Beckford Avenue Available 02/15/19 3BD/2BA - RANCH STYLE SFR - MUST SEE!! - Rent: $2,800
Security Deposit: $2,800
Application Fee: $35.00
Sqft: 1,816
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year
Availability: February 15, 2019
NO SMOKING
Pets allowed
Appliances:
Range/oven, microwave, freezer, refrigerator, garbage disposal, trash compactor, dishwasher, washer, dryer
Amenities:
Living room, family room, fenced backyard, back patio, central a/c and heating, 4 ceiling fans, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, wheelchair accessible, large driveway, on-street parking, attached 2 car garage, 1 carport
Spacious 3 beds/2 baths Ranch style SFR in Reseda, located on a quiet street. Newly painted interior. Low maintenance yard (stones).
(RLNE3954778)