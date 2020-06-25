All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7244 Beckford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7244 Beckford Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7244 Beckford Avenue

7244 Beckford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7244 Beckford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7244 Beckford Avenue Available 02/15/19 3BD/2BA - RANCH STYLE SFR - MUST SEE!! - Rent: $2,800
Security Deposit: $2,800
Application Fee: $35.00
Sqft: 1,816
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year
Availability: February 15, 2019

NO SMOKING
Pets allowed

Appliances:
Range/oven, microwave, freezer, refrigerator, garbage disposal, trash compactor, dishwasher, washer, dryer

Amenities:
Living room, family room, fenced backyard, back patio, central a/c and heating, 4 ceiling fans, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, wheelchair accessible, large driveway, on-street parking, attached 2 car garage, 1 carport

Spacious 3 beds/2 baths Ranch style SFR in Reseda, located on a quiet street. Newly painted interior. Low maintenance yard (stones).

(RLNE3954778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7244 Beckford Avenue have any available units?
7244 Beckford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7244 Beckford Avenue have?
Some of 7244 Beckford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7244 Beckford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7244 Beckford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7244 Beckford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7244 Beckford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7244 Beckford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7244 Beckford Avenue offers parking.
Does 7244 Beckford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7244 Beckford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7244 Beckford Avenue have a pool?
No, 7244 Beckford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7244 Beckford Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 7244 Beckford Avenue has accessible units.
Does 7244 Beckford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7244 Beckford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College