Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 724 W 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
724 W 12th Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:30 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
724 W 12th Street
724 West 12th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Central San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
724 West 12th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous rental available! Property has been upgraded inside and out! Property features: stainless steal appliances, newer kitchen, wood floors, fresh paint, large back yard and so much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 724 W 12th Street have any available units?
724 W 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 724 W 12th Street have?
Some of 724 W 12th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 724 W 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
724 W 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 W 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 724 W 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 724 W 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 724 W 12th Street offers parking.
Does 724 W 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 W 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 W 12th Street have a pool?
No, 724 W 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 724 W 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 724 W 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 724 W 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 W 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College