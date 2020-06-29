Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

Gorgeous 08' Craftsman w transom windows & Cherry Oak floors. 1.5 blks to Abbott Kinney, walk to the Beach. Large living rm w wood burning fireplace and French doors to private garden. Perfect home for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w custom cabinets and SS appliances. Formal dining rm. 3 bedrooms upstairs w front loading w/d. Eco friendly footprint w tank-less water heater, dbl pane windows. High ceilings w recessed lighting. Master Suite w fireplace, walk in closet, steam shower, spa bath and a spacious balcony perfect for enjoying sunset views. ***2 car secure parking***