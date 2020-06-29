All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

724 PALMS

724 Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

724 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Gorgeous 08' Craftsman w transom windows & Cherry Oak floors. 1.5 blks to Abbott Kinney, walk to the Beach. Large living rm w wood burning fireplace and French doors to private garden. Perfect home for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w custom cabinets and SS appliances. Formal dining rm. 3 bedrooms upstairs w front loading w/d. Eco friendly footprint w tank-less water heater, dbl pane windows. High ceilings w recessed lighting. Master Suite w fireplace, walk in closet, steam shower, spa bath and a spacious balcony perfect for enjoying sunset views. ***2 car secure parking***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 PALMS have any available units?
724 PALMS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 PALMS have?
Some of 724 PALMS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 PALMS currently offering any rent specials?
724 PALMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 PALMS pet-friendly?
No, 724 PALMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 724 PALMS offer parking?
Yes, 724 PALMS offers parking.
Does 724 PALMS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 PALMS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 PALMS have a pool?
No, 724 PALMS does not have a pool.
Does 724 PALMS have accessible units?
No, 724 PALMS does not have accessible units.
Does 724 PALMS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 PALMS has units with dishwashers.

