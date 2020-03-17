7225 W.crescent Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Deposit:$1,000



Apartment Home Features:



Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Full-size Washer and Dryer

Living/fam-room

Dining Room

*Built in office desks, Breakfast Nooks and Offices/Dens available

*Private Terraces with Stunning Views

Marble Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Baths

Gourmet Kitchens

Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances including Refrigerator, Gas Range Oven, Microwave, & Dishwasher.

Garbage Disposal

Pantry

Built-in Shelving

9 - 12 Foot Ceilings

*Crown Molding

Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms

Oversized Walk-in Closets

Elegant Bathrooms

Natural Stone Vanities

High-speed Internet Ready

Extra Storage Space (subject to availability)

Unfurnished



*In Select Residences



The Ventana Community Features:



Controlled Access Security

Gated Garage Resident Parking

Elevators

2 Extensive Clubrooms great for small gatherings or events

Expansive Business Center with a Conference Room & Computer Room

2 Resort-style heated Swimming Pools

Relaxing Jacuzzis Heated Year-Round

24-Hour State of the Art Fitness Center

Tennis Courts

Childrens Play Area

Access to Play Vista Sports Park

Access to The Center Pointe Club

Quarterly Resident Events

WiFi Service in Amenity Areas

Courtyards with Fire Pit, Grills, and Lounge Areas

Bike Path to Beaches

Pet Friendly - Call for details

Professional On-Site Management

24-hour Answering Service

24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Online Rent Payment



Nearby Play Vista Community Features:

Shops & Major Grocery Stores

Local Farmers Market (Every Saturday)

Brand New LA Fitness

Golf Course

Public Transportation

Dog Park

Less than 2 miles from LAX



Special Offer:

$35 Application Fee