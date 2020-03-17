7225 W.crescent Park

Amenities
Deposit:$1,000
Apartment Home Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Living/fam-room
Dining Room
*Built in office desks, Breakfast Nooks and Offices/Dens available
*Private Terraces with Stunning Views
Marble Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Baths
Gourmet Kitchens
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances including Refrigerator, Gas Range Oven, Microwave, & Dishwasher.
Garbage Disposal
Pantry
Built-in Shelving
9 - 12 Foot Ceilings
*Crown Molding
Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms
Oversized Walk-in Closets
Elegant Bathrooms
Natural Stone Vanities
High-speed Internet Ready
Extra Storage Space (subject to availability)
Unfurnished
*In Select Residences
The Ventana Community Features:
Controlled Access Security
Gated Garage Resident Parking
Elevators
2 Extensive Clubrooms great for small gatherings or events
Expansive Business Center with a Conference Room & Computer Room
2 Resort-style heated Swimming Pools
Relaxing Jacuzzis Heated Year-Round
24-Hour State of the Art Fitness Center
Tennis Courts
Childrens Play Area
Access to Play Vista Sports Park
Access to The Center Pointe Club
Quarterly Resident Events
WiFi Service in Amenity Areas
Courtyards with Fire Pit, Grills, and Lounge Areas
Bike Path to Beaches
Pet Friendly - Call for details
Professional On-Site Management
24-hour Answering Service
24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Online Rent Payment
Nearby Play Vista Community Features:
Shops & Major Grocery Stores
Local Farmers Market (Every Saturday)
Brand New LA Fitness
Golf Course
Public Transportation
Dog Park
Less than 2 miles from LAX
Special Offer:
Text 590-590 for a $200 discount.
Rates based on a 12 month lease and subject to change at any time. Contact our leasing specialists for details.
$35 Application Fee