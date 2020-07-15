Amenities

7225 Shoup Ave. #23 Available 03/07/20 West Hills 1+1 w/carport, private laundry, water + trash included! (7225 Shoup) - West Hills condo available for lease! Features include: 1BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 600 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; central air; carpet flooring; skylights; vaulted ceilings; 2 car carport; community pool + spa; water + trash included; pets allowed w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



