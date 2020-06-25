7219 Bakman Ave

7219 Bakman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352 Sun Valley
1 bedroom,1 bathroom apartment. $977.00/mo, $700.00 security deposit. Call JADWIGA at 310-592-8816. Close to school, nice neighborhood. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Velvet Malva LLC
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
