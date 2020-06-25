All apartments in Los Angeles
7219 Bakman Ave

7219 Bakman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7219 Bakman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom,1 bathroom apartment. $977.00/mo, $700.00 security deposit. Call JADWIGA at 310-592-8816. Close to school, nice neighborhood. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Velvet Malva LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 Bakman Ave have any available units?
7219 Bakman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7219 Bakman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7219 Bakman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 Bakman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7219 Bakman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7219 Bakman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7219 Bakman Ave offers parking.
Does 7219 Bakman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7219 Bakman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 Bakman Ave have a pool?
No, 7219 Bakman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7219 Bakman Ave have accessible units?
No, 7219 Bakman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 Bakman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7219 Bakman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7219 Bakman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7219 Bakman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
