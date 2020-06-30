All apartments in Los Angeles
721 N Orange Grove Avenue

721 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

721 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Adorable 1920's Spanish bungalow. Featuring three bedrooms plus 1 bath. Freshly painted. Gleaming hardwood floors. 1920's details. Two car detached garage conversion into a bonus room. Plenty of parking. Gated backyard. Walking distance to all major attractions and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 N Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
721 N Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 N Orange Grove Avenue have?
Some of 721 N Orange Grove Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 N Orange Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
721 N Orange Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 N Orange Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 721 N Orange Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 721 N Orange Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 721 N Orange Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 721 N Orange Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 N Orange Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 N Orange Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 721 N Orange Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 721 N Orange Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 721 N Orange Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 721 N Orange Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 N Orange Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.

