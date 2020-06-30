721 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Mid-City West
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 1920's Spanish bungalow. Featuring three bedrooms plus 1 bath. Freshly painted. Gleaming hardwood floors. 1920's details. Two car detached garage conversion into a bonus room. Plenty of parking. Gated backyard. Walking distance to all major attractions and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 721 N Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
721 N Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.