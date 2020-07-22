All apartments in Los Angeles
7200 Franklin Ave
7200 Franklin Ave

7200 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
elevator
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,570* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,960* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,960* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,080/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this pretty Hollywood furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and charming living room with great balcony views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX48)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-floor laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Floor Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Indoor Parking
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Franklin Ave have any available units?
7200 Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 7200 Franklin Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Franklin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7200 Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7200 Franklin Ave offers parking.
Does 7200 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Franklin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Franklin Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7200 Franklin Ave has a pool.
Does 7200 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 7200 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
