719 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90029 East Hollywood
Price and availability
VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 108 · Avail. now
$1,275
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft
Unit 301 · Avail. now
$1,400
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 719 N. Heliotrope.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
online portal
Welcome to 719 North Heliotrope: Where comfort & convenience await! This vibrant neighborhood is known for its diversity and artistic spirit. You are steps away from gourmet gelato at Scoops, local craft beers at the Faculty and authentic Italian pizza at Gracie's. With close proximity to Silver Lake, you're just minutes from amazing restaurants, bars and eclectic, one-of-a-kind shopping. Live Local and enjoy this unbeatable location & newly renovated apartments. Our neighborhood, your place.
You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Property Management Associates provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 719 N Heliotrope Drive.
Professionally Managed by Property Management Associa
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500.00 based upon credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Under 20 lbs
Parking Details: Street parking only. Permit parking for time exemption.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 719 N. Heliotrope have any available units?
719 N. Heliotrope has 2 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.