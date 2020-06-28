All apartments in Los Angeles
7183 CHELAN Way
7183 CHELAN Way

7183 Chelan Way · No Longer Available
Location

7183 Chelan Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Situated in the famed outpost estates of Hollywood Hills on a serene and private cul-de-sac, this newly remodeled home has been designed to capture iconic city & canyon views. Fully furnished and centrally located just moments away from Sunset Strip, Runyon Canyon Park, hip restaurants and shopping. The private gated entrance leads to the unique entry bridge. Glass front doors open to the main living area with hardwood floors and sliding walls of glass. Custom kitchen with huge center island and eat-in seating. Enjoy an open floor plan that flows beautifully with dining area across from the kitchen, and family room by the fireplace with access to the wrap around deck and stunning views of the city. The spacious master features a spa like bath and deck overlooking the pool. The property also includes the up slope land to the north across the street which creates optimal privacy at the pool side. Plus Converted garage with full bath for pool access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7183 CHELAN Way have any available units?
7183 CHELAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7183 CHELAN Way have?
Some of 7183 CHELAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7183 CHELAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
7183 CHELAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7183 CHELAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 7183 CHELAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7183 CHELAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 7183 CHELAN Way offers parking.
Does 7183 CHELAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7183 CHELAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7183 CHELAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 7183 CHELAN Way has a pool.
Does 7183 CHELAN Way have accessible units?
No, 7183 CHELAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7183 CHELAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7183 CHELAN Way has units with dishwashers.
