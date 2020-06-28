7183 CHELAN Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Situated in the famed outpost estates of Hollywood Hills on a serene and private cul-de-sac, this newly remodeled home has been designed to capture iconic city & canyon views. Fully furnished and centrally located just moments away from Sunset Strip, Runyon Canyon Park, hip restaurants and shopping. The private gated entrance leads to the unique entry bridge. Glass front doors open to the main living area with hardwood floors and sliding walls of glass. Custom kitchen with huge center island and eat-in seating. Enjoy an open floor plan that flows beautifully with dining area across from the kitchen, and family room by the fireplace with access to the wrap around deck and stunning views of the city. The spacious master features a spa like bath and deck overlooking the pool. The property also includes the up slope land to the north across the street which creates optimal privacy at the pool side. Plus Converted garage with full bath for pool access.