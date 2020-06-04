All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:09 PM

718 S Alvarado St

718 S Alvarado St · No Longer Available
Location

718 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b6f1ee083 ---- Come check out this Lovely Studio near Koreatown and DTLA. Convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to the DTLA, or the beach a snap. Newly renovated with a fresh, modern touch, this cutie features a bright sunny kitchen with new counter tops, lots of storage, a gas range, and a breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout, a walk-in closet and views of the park! Lots of natural light and great built-ins plus bookshelves make this one a steal. Available for an immediate move in. Call or text Kim 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Gas/Electric included Hardwood Floors Natural light Appliances included Ceiling Fans LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 S Alvarado St have any available units?
718 S Alvarado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 S Alvarado St have?
Some of 718 S Alvarado St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 S Alvarado St currently offering any rent specials?
718 S Alvarado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 S Alvarado St pet-friendly?
No, 718 S Alvarado St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 718 S Alvarado St offer parking?
No, 718 S Alvarado St does not offer parking.
Does 718 S Alvarado St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 S Alvarado St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 S Alvarado St have a pool?
No, 718 S Alvarado St does not have a pool.
Does 718 S Alvarado St have accessible units?
No, 718 S Alvarado St does not have accessible units.
Does 718 S Alvarado St have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 S Alvarado St does not have units with dishwashers.

