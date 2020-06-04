718 S Alvarado St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b6f1ee083 ---- Come check out this Lovely Studio near Koreatown and DTLA. Convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to the DTLA, or the beach a snap. Newly renovated with a fresh, modern touch, this cutie features a bright sunny kitchen with new counter tops, lots of storage, a gas range, and a breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout, a walk-in closet and views of the park! Lots of natural light and great built-ins plus bookshelves make this one a steal. Available for an immediate move in. Call or text Kim 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Gas/Electric included Hardwood Floors Natural light Appliances included Ceiling Fans LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease