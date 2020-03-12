All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

7135 HOLLYWOOD

7135 Hollywood Boulevard · (310) 738-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7135 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
valet service
Complete down-to-the-studs remodeled 9th floor unit in full service building. All new remodel including brand new kitchen (countertops, appliances, cabinets), hardwood flooring throughout, bathrooms, raised ceilings, & additional wall to create second bedroom. Unit is flooded with natural light from the large windows that span across the back of the home revealing great views from every room. Stunning Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown, Century City, & Hollywood Blvd views from the private balcony. The Hollywood Versailles Tower is a full-service building w/ great amenities including: 24-hour valet, doorman, security, pool, rec room, fitness center, dog park, and underground parking. Walking distance to Hollywood's hottest nightlife, restaurants, hotels, theaters, and malls. Pet-friendly HOA and close to Runyon Canyon. Recent building upgrades include: hallway renovations, new floors, wall covering and LED lighting. Laundry rooms are conveniently located on every floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7135 HOLLYWOOD have any available units?
7135 HOLLYWOOD has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7135 HOLLYWOOD have?
Some of 7135 HOLLYWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7135 HOLLYWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
7135 HOLLYWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7135 HOLLYWOOD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7135 HOLLYWOOD is pet friendly.
Does 7135 HOLLYWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 7135 HOLLYWOOD does offer parking.
Does 7135 HOLLYWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7135 HOLLYWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7135 HOLLYWOOD have a pool?
Yes, 7135 HOLLYWOOD has a pool.
Does 7135 HOLLYWOOD have accessible units?
No, 7135 HOLLYWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 7135 HOLLYWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7135 HOLLYWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
