7135 HOLLYWOOD

Amenities

Complete down-to-the-studs remodeled 9th floor unit in full service building. All new remodel including brand new kitchen (countertops, appliances, cabinets), hardwood flooring throughout, bathrooms, raised ceilings, & additional wall to create second bedroom. Unit is flooded with natural light from the large windows that span across the back of the home revealing great views from every room. Stunning Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown, Century City, & Hollywood Blvd views from the private balcony. The Hollywood Versailles Tower is a full-service building w/ great amenities including: 24-hour valet, doorman, security, pool, rec room, fitness center, dog park, and underground parking. Walking distance to Hollywood's hottest nightlife, restaurants, hotels, theaters, and malls. Pet-friendly HOA and close to Runyon Canyon. Recent building upgrades include: hallway renovations, new floors, wall covering and LED lighting. Laundry rooms are conveniently located on every floor.