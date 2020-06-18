713 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Townhome w/ attached private 2 car garage! Feels like a house! Recently renovated 2 bed 3 bath front facing unit featuring a remodeled kitchen , updated bathrooms, central AC, hardwood floors, fireplace, recessed lighting, balcony w/ views of the hills, laundry inside, large storage room, & lots of light. Small 7 unit building built in 1991. Phenomenal location close to Trader Joes, Sprouts Market, The Grove, Melrose Village, West Hollywood, Larchmont Village, & all of the hottest restaurants, cafe's, boutiques, and entertainment in LA. 1 year lease minimum. Available now.