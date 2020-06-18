All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:21 AM

713 North SYCAMORE Avenue

713 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

713 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Townhome w/ attached private 2 car garage! Feels like a house! Recently renovated 2 bed 3 bath front facing unit featuring a remodeled kitchen , updated bathrooms, central AC, hardwood floors, fireplace, recessed lighting, balcony w/ views of the hills, laundry inside, large storage room, & lots of light. Small 7 unit building built in 1991. Phenomenal location close to Trader Joes, Sprouts Market, The Grove, Melrose Village, West Hollywood, Larchmont Village, & all of the hottest restaurants, cafe's, boutiques, and entertainment in LA. 1 year lease minimum. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
713 North SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
713 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 North SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

