Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7129 FLIGHT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7129 FLIGHT Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7129 FLIGHT Avenue
7129 Flight Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7129 Flight Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment with a 1-car enclosed garage centrally located near major Freeways, shops and restaurants. Only 3 units in the complex. Hardwood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7129 FLIGHT Avenue have any available units?
7129 FLIGHT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7129 FLIGHT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7129 FLIGHT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7129 FLIGHT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7129 FLIGHT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7129 FLIGHT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7129 FLIGHT Avenue offers parking.
Does 7129 FLIGHT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7129 FLIGHT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7129 FLIGHT Avenue have a pool?
No, 7129 FLIGHT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7129 FLIGHT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7129 FLIGHT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7129 FLIGHT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7129 FLIGHT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7129 FLIGHT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7129 FLIGHT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College