7127 FLIGHT Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

7127 FLIGHT Avenue

7127 Flight Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7127 Flight Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a 1-car enclosed garage centrally located near major Freeways, shops and restaurants. Only 3 units in the complex. Hardwood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7127 FLIGHT Avenue have any available units?
7127 FLIGHT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7127 FLIGHT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7127 FLIGHT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 FLIGHT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7127 FLIGHT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7127 FLIGHT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7127 FLIGHT Avenue offers parking.
Does 7127 FLIGHT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7127 FLIGHT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 FLIGHT Avenue have a pool?
No, 7127 FLIGHT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7127 FLIGHT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7127 FLIGHT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 FLIGHT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7127 FLIGHT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7127 FLIGHT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7127 FLIGHT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
