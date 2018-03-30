7126 MACAPA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Quintessential Los Angeles living at its finest. This stunning mid-century jewel is nestled in the Hollywood Hills with explosive views from Downtown to the ocean. Located near Runyon Canyon, studios, and Hollywood, the fully furnished three-bedroom, three-bathroom home features an open floor plan with walls of glass, hardwood floors, and two ensuite master bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen includes Wolf range and SubZero fridge. This home is an entertainer's dream and a fantastic opportunity to live in one of Hollywood Hills' most desirable enclaves.