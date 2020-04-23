All apartments in Los Angeles
7126 MACAPA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7126 MACAPA Drive

7126 W Macapa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7126 W Macapa Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quintessential Los Angeles living at its finest. This stunning mid-century jewel is nestled in the Hollywood Hills with explosive views from Downtown to the ocean. Located near Runyon Canyon, studios, and Hollywood, the fully furnished three-bedroom, three-bathroom home features an open floor plan with walls of glass, hardwood floors, and two ensuite master bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen includes Wolf range and SubZero fridge. This home is an entertainer's dream and a fantastic opportunity to live in one of Hollywood Hills' most desirable enclaves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7126 MACAPA Drive have any available units?
7126 MACAPA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7126 MACAPA Drive have?
Some of 7126 MACAPA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7126 MACAPA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7126 MACAPA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7126 MACAPA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7126 MACAPA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7126 MACAPA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7126 MACAPA Drive offers parking.
Does 7126 MACAPA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7126 MACAPA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7126 MACAPA Drive have a pool?
No, 7126 MACAPA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7126 MACAPA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7126 MACAPA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7126 MACAPA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7126 MACAPA Drive has units with dishwashers.
