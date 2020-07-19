All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 712 SUPERBA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
712 SUPERBA Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

712 SUPERBA Avenue

712 Superba Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

712 Superba Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Listing agent or owner accompanies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have any available units?
712 SUPERBA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 712 SUPERBA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 SUPERBA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 SUPERBA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 712 SUPERBA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue offer parking?
No, 712 SUPERBA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 SUPERBA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 SUPERBA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 SUPERBA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 SUPERBA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 SUPERBA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College