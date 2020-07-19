Rent Calculator
712 SUPERBA Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM
712 SUPERBA Avenue
712 Superba Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
712 Superba Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Listing agent or owner accompanies
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have any available units?
712 SUPERBA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 712 SUPERBA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 SUPERBA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 SUPERBA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 712 SUPERBA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue offer parking?
No, 712 SUPERBA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 SUPERBA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 SUPERBA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 SUPERBA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 SUPERBA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 SUPERBA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 SUPERBA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
