Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great area of North Hollywood....super desirable area near studios,shopping , businesses and freeways, this spacious home has hardwood floors, fresh paint, a 2 car garage ( NOT shared ! ), and many other great features.

Great fenced yard for family play and pets....



Call Ellie for more info and a private showing....818--590-9970