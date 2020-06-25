Rent Calculator
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
710 S St Andrews Pl
710 South Saint Andrew's Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
710 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Photos to follow soon! One parking spot included. Owner pays water.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4136274)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 S St Andrews Pl have any available units?
710 S St Andrews Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 710 S St Andrews Pl currently offering any rent specials?
710 S St Andrews Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 S St Andrews Pl pet-friendly?
No, 710 S St Andrews Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 710 S St Andrews Pl offer parking?
Yes, 710 S St Andrews Pl offers parking.
Does 710 S St Andrews Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 S St Andrews Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 S St Andrews Pl have a pool?
No, 710 S St Andrews Pl does not have a pool.
Does 710 S St Andrews Pl have accessible units?
No, 710 S St Andrews Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 710 S St Andrews Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 S St Andrews Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 S St Andrews Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 S St Andrews Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
