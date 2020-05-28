707 CRESTMOORE Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Awesome guest house hidden in a quiet neighborhood one block to Abbot Kinney. Recently redone! Loft-style open floor plan features a state-of-the-art kitchen, cozy sleeping alcove with closet/storage wall, ultramodern bath. Tons of light floods in through the many skylights, windows and disappearing glass doors. Rent includes electric, gas, water and Internet. Beautifully landscaped ... outside entertaining patio area. Furnished. No pets. Street parking only. Square footage approximate.