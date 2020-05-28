All apartments in Los Angeles
707 CRESTMOORE Place

707 Crestmoore Place · No Longer Available
Location

707 Crestmoore Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
Awesome guest house hidden in a quiet neighborhood one block to Abbot Kinney. Recently redone! Loft-style open floor plan features a state-of-the-art kitchen, cozy sleeping alcove with closet/storage wall, ultramodern bath. Tons of light floods in through the many skylights, windows and disappearing glass doors. Rent includes electric, gas, water and Internet. Beautifully landscaped ... outside entertaining patio area. Furnished. No pets. Street parking only. Square footage approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 CRESTMOORE Place have any available units?
707 CRESTMOORE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 CRESTMOORE Place have?
Some of 707 CRESTMOORE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 CRESTMOORE Place currently offering any rent specials?
707 CRESTMOORE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 CRESTMOORE Place pet-friendly?
No, 707 CRESTMOORE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 707 CRESTMOORE Place offer parking?
No, 707 CRESTMOORE Place does not offer parking.
Does 707 CRESTMOORE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 CRESTMOORE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 CRESTMOORE Place have a pool?
No, 707 CRESTMOORE Place does not have a pool.
Does 707 CRESTMOORE Place have accessible units?
No, 707 CRESTMOORE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 707 CRESTMOORE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 CRESTMOORE Place has units with dishwashers.
