706 N St Andrews Pl
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM
1 of 1
706 N St Andrews Pl
706 North Saint Andrew's Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
706 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Art Deco Property
Prime Hollywood
XL Studios with all utilities included
Secured and enclosed living environment
(RLNE3333635)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 N St Andrews Pl have any available units?
706 N St Andrews Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 706 N St Andrews Pl have?
Some of 706 N St Andrews Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 706 N St Andrews Pl currently offering any rent specials?
706 N St Andrews Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 N St Andrews Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 N St Andrews Pl is pet friendly.
Does 706 N St Andrews Pl offer parking?
No, 706 N St Andrews Pl does not offer parking.
Does 706 N St Andrews Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 N St Andrews Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 N St Andrews Pl have a pool?
No, 706 N St Andrews Pl does not have a pool.
Does 706 N St Andrews Pl have accessible units?
No, 706 N St Andrews Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 706 N St Andrews Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 N St Andrews Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
