All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
7057 Sale Avenue
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM
7057 Sale Avenue
7057 Sale Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
7057 Sale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful house, could really be your next home!
Great floor plan for this beautiful 3,134 Sqft.
Updated appliances, freshly painted with no garage doors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have any available units?
7057 Sale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
Is 7057 Sale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7057 Sale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7057 Sale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
Does 7057 Sale Avenue offer parking?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have a pool?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
