All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7057 Sale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7057 Sale Avenue
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

7057 Sale Avenue

7057 Sale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7057 Sale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful house, could really be your next home!
Great floor plan for this beautiful 3,134 Sqft.
Updated appliances, freshly painted with no garage doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7057 Sale Avenue have any available units?
7057 Sale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7057 Sale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7057 Sale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7057 Sale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue offer parking?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have a pool?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7057 Sale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7057 Sale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College