7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle

Amenities
Remodeled 4 bedroom 4 bath house can be fully furnish and can be ADA proof move in ready . central AC , living room , family room , dining room , top of the lane appliances . very bright house . Great big back yard . lot size over 16,000 sqft . and the living area is over 3,200 sqft. great neighborhood and schools . with Extra bedding items included . Landlord will cooperate with insurance companies. Landlord will consider short or long term leases. For more pictures please contact listing agent .Utilities are included . up to mid size dog is OK -Landlord to approve . centrally located . close to Mall , school, Hospital ... . Agents please check agents/private remark regarding the commission.