All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7048 Vanscoy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Los Angeles, CA
7048 Vanscoy Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 27
7048 Vanscoy Avenue
7048 Vanscoy Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7048 Vanscoy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
APPLICATION PENDING - BEAUTIFUL 3BR + 2BA HOME IN NORTH HOLLYWOOD! -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3867375)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have any available units?
7048 Vanscoy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have?
Some of 7048 Vanscoy Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7048 Vanscoy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7048 Vanscoy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7048 Vanscoy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue offers parking.
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have a pool?
No, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
