All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7048 Vanscoy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7048 Vanscoy Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

7048 Vanscoy Avenue

7048 Vanscoy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7048 Vanscoy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
APPLICATION PENDING - BEAUTIFUL 3BR + 2BA HOME IN NORTH HOLLYWOOD! -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3867375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have any available units?
7048 Vanscoy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have?
Some of 7048 Vanscoy Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7048 Vanscoy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7048 Vanscoy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7048 Vanscoy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue offers parking.
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have a pool?
No, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7048 Vanscoy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7048 Vanscoy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College