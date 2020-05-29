Rent Calculator
7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209
7045 Woodley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7045 Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4660954)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 have any available units?
7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 currently offering any rent specials?
7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 pet-friendly?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 offer parking?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 does not offer parking.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 have a pool?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 does not have a pool.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 have accessible units?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #209 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
