Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205
7045 N Woodley Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7045 N Woodley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4732624)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 have any available units?
7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 currently offering any rent specials?
7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 pet-friendly?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 offer parking?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 does not offer parking.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 have a pool?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 does not have a pool.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 have accessible units?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7045 Woodley Ave Unit #205 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College