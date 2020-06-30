Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7041 Sunnybrae Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020
7041 Sunnybrae Avenue
7041 Sunnybrae Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
7041 Sunnybrae Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue have any available units?
7041 Sunnybrae Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7041 Sunnybrae Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue offer parking?
No, 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue have a pool?
No, 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7041 Sunnybrae Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
