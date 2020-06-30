All apartments in Los Angeles
704 West 54th St
704 West 54th St

704 West 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

704 West 54th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3885e9064 ---- You'll fall in love with this lovely fully renovated studio. The unit is large, plus lots of natural light, modern ceiling fan, and walk-in closet make this comfortable studio a gem. Space features cove ceilings, vintage built-in vanity too! The kitchen and bath have been newly renovated to include brand new kitchen cabinetry, counters, and appliances. New flooring throughout the unit. Fully renovated bathroom with both shower and tub with modern fixtures. Convenient to DTLA, the 110 and the natural history museum. Available for an immediate move-in. Please call or text 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Gas Stove Newly renovated Large Windows/Natural Light Ceiling fan Street parking only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 West 54th St have any available units?
704 West 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 West 54th St have?
Some of 704 West 54th St's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 West 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
704 West 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 West 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 704 West 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 704 West 54th St offer parking?
No, 704 West 54th St does not offer parking.
Does 704 West 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 West 54th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 West 54th St have a pool?
No, 704 West 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 704 West 54th St have accessible units?
No, 704 West 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 704 West 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 West 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.

