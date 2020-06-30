704 West 54th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3885e9064 ---- You'll fall in love with this lovely fully renovated studio. The unit is large, plus lots of natural light, modern ceiling fan, and walk-in closet make this comfortable studio a gem. Space features cove ceilings, vintage built-in vanity too! The kitchen and bath have been newly renovated to include brand new kitchen cabinetry, counters, and appliances. New flooring throughout the unit. Fully renovated bathroom with both shower and tub with modern fixtures. Convenient to DTLA, the 110 and the natural history museum. Available for an immediate move-in. Please call or text 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Gas Stove Newly renovated Large Windows/Natural Light Ceiling fan Street parking only