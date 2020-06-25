Rent Calculator
Last updated May 30 2019 at 12:46 AM
7038 Lindley Ave,
7038 Lindley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7038 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR 2 BA 2431 Sq Ft house - 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom nice house no Pool , rent ready good area house just remodeled and move in ready
(RLNE4868127)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7038 Lindley Ave, have any available units?
7038 Lindley Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7038 Lindley Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
7038 Lindley Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7038 Lindley Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 7038 Lindley Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 7038 Lindley Ave, offer parking?
No, 7038 Lindley Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 7038 Lindley Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7038 Lindley Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7038 Lindley Ave, have a pool?
No, 7038 Lindley Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 7038 Lindley Ave, have accessible units?
No, 7038 Lindley Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 7038 Lindley Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 7038 Lindley Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7038 Lindley Ave, have units with air conditioning?
No, 7038 Lindley Ave, does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
