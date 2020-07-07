Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 702 W 45th St.
702 W 45th St
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 1
702 W 45th St
702 West 45th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
702 West 45th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Rooms for rent 2
1 bath room sink and shower queen size bed
2 twin beds TV
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 W 45th St have any available units?
702 W 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 702 W 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
702 W 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W 45th St pet-friendly?
No, 702 W 45th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 702 W 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 702 W 45th St offers parking.
Does 702 W 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 W 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W 45th St have a pool?
No, 702 W 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 702 W 45th St have accessible units?
No, 702 W 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 702 W 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 W 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 W 45th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 702 W 45th St has units with air conditioning.
