All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7014 Bianca Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
7014 Bianca Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
1 of 14
7014 Bianca Ave
7014 Bianca Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7014 Bianca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
3 Bedroom House in quite area with a large pool - Property Id: 267780
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267780
Property Id 267780
(RLNE5731483)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7014 Bianca Ave have any available units?
7014 Bianca Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7014 Bianca Ave have?
Some of 7014 Bianca Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7014 Bianca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Bianca Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Bianca Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7014 Bianca Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7014 Bianca Ave offer parking?
No, 7014 Bianca Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7014 Bianca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7014 Bianca Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Bianca Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7014 Bianca Ave has a pool.
Does 7014 Bianca Ave have accessible units?
No, 7014 Bianca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Bianca Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 Bianca Ave has units with dishwashers.
