Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom for rent- SECTION 8 YES - Property Id: 289336



Gorgeous, newly remolded three bed for rent close to USC. Parking on site, laundry in the building.



Close walk to shops, parks, and the University of Southern California.



We are currently accepting Section-8 vouchers.



Please contact John to schedule a property tour. 310-730-3688. (text only)



Se Habla Español

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289336

Property Id 289336



(RLNE5815516)