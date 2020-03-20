701 STONE CANYON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool sauna

An exclusive collaboration with The Bel Air Hotel - step out of your own private elevator and discover the beautiful Herb Garden Suite, a sprawling approx. 1,481 square foot space, featuring a spacious living room with fireplace, separate study and French windows overlooking the lush gardens. Perfect for entertaining, you'll find a chef's kitchen with separate entrance and a dining room for up to eight guests. The master bedroom is a calm retreat, flooded with natural daylight, with French doors leading to your own private terrace. Designed by Alexandra Champalimaud with the history of Bel-Air in mind, the Herb Garden Suite is nestled in the exclusive Hotel Bel-Air, a hidden sanctuary amongst Hollywood's famous faces and surrounded by 12 acres of stunning landscaped gardens. Located just minutes from Los Angeles' most popular attractions and regarded as one of the most beautiful and romantic hotels in the world.