All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 701 STONE CANYON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
701 STONE CANYON Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

701 STONE CANYON Road

701 N Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

701 N Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
elevator
fireplace
sauna
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
sauna
An exclusive collaboration with The Bel Air Hotel - step out of your own private elevator and discover the beautiful Herb Garden Suite, a sprawling approx. 1,481 square foot space, featuring a spacious living room with fireplace, separate study and French windows overlooking the lush gardens. Perfect for entertaining, you'll find a chef's kitchen with separate entrance and a dining room for up to eight guests. The master bedroom is a calm retreat, flooded with natural daylight, with French doors leading to your own private terrace. Designed by Alexandra Champalimaud with the history of Bel-Air in mind, the Herb Garden Suite is nestled in the exclusive Hotel Bel-Air, a hidden sanctuary amongst Hollywood's famous faces and surrounded by 12 acres of stunning landscaped gardens. Located just minutes from Los Angeles' most popular attractions and regarded as one of the most beautiful and romantic hotels in the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 STONE CANYON Road have any available units?
701 STONE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 STONE CANYON Road have?
Some of 701 STONE CANYON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 STONE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
701 STONE CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 STONE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 701 STONE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 701 STONE CANYON Road offer parking?
No, 701 STONE CANYON Road does not offer parking.
Does 701 STONE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 STONE CANYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 STONE CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 701 STONE CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 701 STONE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 701 STONE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 701 STONE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 STONE CANYON Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College