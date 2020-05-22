7000 n Maynard Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage

Spectacular West Hill Home 3bd 2bh - This spectacular 3 -Bedroom & 2-Bathroom home is located in the West Hills! Upon entering this 1,580 square foot home, you are welcomed by the stunning Living Room & Dining Rm. The gourmet Kitchen offers gleaming granite counters, beautiful cabinetry, including a 5-burner gas stove, and dishwasher. Recessed lighting and a natural light into the breakfast area. The incredible kitchen opens to a spacious Family Room with a cozy fireplace. Enjoy the covered patio, large yard,....truly an entertainer's delight!



All bedrooms are quite large, have hardwood and laminate floors, ceiling fans. The master bathroom has a decorator double sink vanity, The large closet has many shelves for great storage!



The amazing laundry area. There is a 2-car garage with direct access to the house, gardener are provided.



Minimum one year lease; 1st month's rent and security deposit paid in full prior to move-in; management company will run own credit reports, background

checks, and require photo ID and proof of income.



MUST BE WORKING, NO SECTION 8, PROOF OF INCOME



