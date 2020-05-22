All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

7000 n Maynard Ave

7000 N Maynard Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7000 N Maynard Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
Spectacular West Hill Home 3bd 2bh - This spectacular 3 -Bedroom & 2-Bathroom home is located in the West Hills! Upon entering this 1,580 square foot home, you are welcomed by the stunning Living Room & Dining Rm. The gourmet Kitchen offers gleaming granite counters, beautiful cabinetry, including a 5-burner gas stove, and dishwasher. Recessed lighting and a natural light into the breakfast area. The incredible kitchen opens to a spacious Family Room with a cozy fireplace. Enjoy the covered patio, large yard,....truly an entertainer's delight!

All bedrooms are quite large, have hardwood and laminate floors, ceiling fans. The master bathroom has a decorator double sink vanity, The large closet has many shelves for great storage!

The amazing laundry area. There is a 2-car garage with direct access to the house, gardener are provided.

Minimum one year lease; 1st month's rent and security deposit paid in full prior to move-in; management company will run own credit reports, background
checks, and require photo ID and proof of income.

MUST BE WORKING, NO SECTION 8, PROOF OF INCOME

Offered by 24/7 Real Estate Leasing & Management, Inc.

CALL TODAY
Office 866.880.8803 or 818.296.8822 "Call or Text"
Apply at www.247relm.com

(RLNE3451507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

