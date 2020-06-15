All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

700 N Hill Place

700 North Hill Place · (626) 766-0178
Location

700 North Hill Place, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy and pet-friendly 1bed/1bath apt plus 1 assigned parking space in China Town Downtown Los Angeles. Kitchen comes with microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, sink's garbage disposal, and granite countertops. Refrigerator was left by previous tenant. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Tile flooring throughout the apt. The apartment building also comes with an on-site laundry room for tenant's convenience. Very convenient location that's close to shops, restaurants and the freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 N Hill Place have any available units?
700 N Hill Place has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 N Hill Place have?
Some of 700 N Hill Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 N Hill Place currently offering any rent specials?
700 N Hill Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 N Hill Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 N Hill Place is pet friendly.
Does 700 N Hill Place offer parking?
Yes, 700 N Hill Place does offer parking.
Does 700 N Hill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 N Hill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 N Hill Place have a pool?
No, 700 N Hill Place does not have a pool.
Does 700 N Hill Place have accessible units?
No, 700 N Hill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 700 N Hill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 N Hill Place has units with dishwashers.
