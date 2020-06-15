700 N Hill Place

Amenities
Cozy and pet-friendly 1bed/1bath apt plus 1 assigned parking space in China Town Downtown Los Angeles. Kitchen comes with microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, sink's garbage disposal, and granite countertops. Refrigerator was left by previous tenant. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Tile flooring throughout the apt. The apartment building also comes with an on-site laundry room for tenant's convenience. Very convenient location that's close to shops, restaurants and the freeways.