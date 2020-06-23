700 MAIN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

In the center of it all - where you want to be! This stylish, modern yet warm sun drenched loft in the coveted Dogtown Station features new flooring, 18' ceilings and full-height walls of glass spilling onto your large, gated private deck. The kitchen lends itself as easily to microwave popcorn as gourmet dinner parties with customized Poliform cabinetry with Miele appliances, Sub Zero fridge, center island (buffet, anyone?) with Caesar-stone counters and lots of extra storage below. Upstairs, you'll find both bedrooms - the master is a large, luscious lofted dream with so much space and light! If a live/work space is what you're after, this is where you can let your imagination run wild. Two car secure parking in the gated garage below also offers room for built-in storage closets. Located in prime Venice, 1 block from Abbot Kinney, 2 blocks to the Ocean and 3 blocks to Rose Avenue.