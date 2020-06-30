700 Angelus Pl B

Amenities
Charming Retreat in the Heart of Venice - Property Id: 133903
Live in a very special place right in the heart of Venice, but away from it all. Located on a tree-lined residential street, this one-bedroom features wood floors, a private patio, and eat-in kitchen, an updated bright bathroom, wood paneling in the living room, bright windows and lots of unique touches throughout. Apartment B is on the ground floor of a three-unit building, surrounded by lush gardens and friendly neighbors.
No Pets Allowed
