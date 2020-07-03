All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6985 Trolleyway
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

6985 Trolleyway

6985 Trolleyway Street · No Longer Available
Location

6985 Trolleyway Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6985 Trolleyway have any available units?
6985 Trolleyway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6985 Trolleyway currently offering any rent specials?
6985 Trolleyway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6985 Trolleyway pet-friendly?
No, 6985 Trolleyway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6985 Trolleyway offer parking?
Yes, 6985 Trolleyway offers parking.
Does 6985 Trolleyway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6985 Trolleyway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6985 Trolleyway have a pool?
No, 6985 Trolleyway does not have a pool.
Does 6985 Trolleyway have accessible units?
No, 6985 Trolleyway does not have accessible units.
Does 6985 Trolleyway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6985 Trolleyway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6985 Trolleyway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6985 Trolleyway does not have units with air conditioning.

