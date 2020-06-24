Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6983 Trolleyway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6983 Trolleyway
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6983 Trolleyway
6983 Trolleyway Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6983 Trolleyway Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6983 Trolleyway have any available units?
6983 Trolleyway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6983 Trolleyway currently offering any rent specials?
6983 Trolleyway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6983 Trolleyway pet-friendly?
No, 6983 Trolleyway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6983 Trolleyway offer parking?
Yes, 6983 Trolleyway offers parking.
Does 6983 Trolleyway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6983 Trolleyway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6983 Trolleyway have a pool?
No, 6983 Trolleyway does not have a pool.
Does 6983 Trolleyway have accessible units?
No, 6983 Trolleyway does not have accessible units.
Does 6983 Trolleyway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6983 Trolleyway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6983 Trolleyway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6983 Trolleyway does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College