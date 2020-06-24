All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6983 Trolleyway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6983 Trolleyway
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

6983 Trolleyway

6983 Trolleyway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6983 Trolleyway Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6983 Trolleyway have any available units?
6983 Trolleyway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6983 Trolleyway currently offering any rent specials?
6983 Trolleyway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6983 Trolleyway pet-friendly?
No, 6983 Trolleyway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6983 Trolleyway offer parking?
Yes, 6983 Trolleyway offers parking.
Does 6983 Trolleyway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6983 Trolleyway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6983 Trolleyway have a pool?
No, 6983 Trolleyway does not have a pool.
Does 6983 Trolleyway have accessible units?
No, 6983 Trolleyway does not have accessible units.
Does 6983 Trolleyway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6983 Trolleyway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6983 Trolleyway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6983 Trolleyway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College