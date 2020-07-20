All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

6957 TROLLEYWAY

6957 Trolleyway · No Longer Available
Location

6957 Trolleyway, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Astonishing ocean views from this split-level penthouse situated right in the "Jungle" of Playa del Rey. Desirable layout with 2 bedrooms on bottom level and master suite on top w/ en-suite bathroom, high-ceilings, and walk-in closet. Enjoy gazing at the ocean with family and friends from your kitchen, living, and dining room all on one level opening up to the sprawling patio over-looking the coastline. Completely remodeled w/ hardwood floors, SS appliances, washer/dryer inside, and 2 parking spots. Close to downtown Playa w/ shops, restaurants, parks and the lagoon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6957 TROLLEYWAY have any available units?
6957 TROLLEYWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6957 TROLLEYWAY have?
Some of 6957 TROLLEYWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6957 TROLLEYWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6957 TROLLEYWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6957 TROLLEYWAY pet-friendly?
No, 6957 TROLLEYWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6957 TROLLEYWAY offer parking?
Yes, 6957 TROLLEYWAY offers parking.
Does 6957 TROLLEYWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6957 TROLLEYWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6957 TROLLEYWAY have a pool?
No, 6957 TROLLEYWAY does not have a pool.
Does 6957 TROLLEYWAY have accessible units?
No, 6957 TROLLEYWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6957 TROLLEYWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6957 TROLLEYWAY has units with dishwashers.
