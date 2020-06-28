All apartments in Los Angeles
6943 Forbes Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 PM

6943 Forbes Avenue

6943 Forbes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6943 Forbes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new built 3 bedroom + 2 bath in highly desirable Lake Balboa neighborhood. Brand new kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer and dryer are included. New bathroom and huge walk in closet highlight the master bedroom. Plenty of off street parking available in front of the home and a large backyard area. There are two detached homes on this lot. This listing is for the back house. Call for your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6943 Forbes Avenue have any available units?
6943 Forbes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6943 Forbes Avenue have?
Some of 6943 Forbes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6943 Forbes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6943 Forbes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6943 Forbes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6943 Forbes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6943 Forbes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6943 Forbes Avenue offers parking.
Does 6943 Forbes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6943 Forbes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6943 Forbes Avenue have a pool?
No, 6943 Forbes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6943 Forbes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6943 Forbes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6943 Forbes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6943 Forbes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
