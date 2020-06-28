6943 Forbes Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Brand new built 3 bedroom + 2 bath in highly desirable Lake Balboa neighborhood. Brand new kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer and dryer are included. New bathroom and huge walk in closet highlight the master bedroom. Plenty of off street parking available in front of the home and a large backyard area. There are two detached homes on this lot. This listing is for the back house. Call for your private showing today.