All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6937 Bluebell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Los Angeles, CA
6937 Bluebell Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM
6937 Bluebell Avenue
6937 Bluebell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6937 Bluebell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Sp with Plenty of Room for Outdoor Activities & Off Street Parking . Downstairs has 3 bedrooms and large living room /family room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6937 Bluebell Avenue have any available units?
6937 Bluebell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6937 Bluebell Avenue have?
Some of 6937 Bluebell Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6937 Bluebell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6937 Bluebell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6937 Bluebell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6937 Bluebell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6937 Bluebell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6937 Bluebell Avenue offers parking.
Does 6937 Bluebell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6937 Bluebell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6937 Bluebell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6937 Bluebell Avenue has a pool.
Does 6937 Bluebell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6937 Bluebell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6937 Bluebell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6937 Bluebell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
