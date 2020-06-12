Rent Calculator
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM
1 of 8
6925 haskell ave 211
6925 Haskell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6925 Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bed one bath spacious apartment - Property Id: 262061
Apartment big and spacious, calm neighborhood, near stores and parks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262061
Property Id 262061
(RLNE5704693)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6925 haskell ave 211 have any available units?
6925 haskell ave 211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6925 haskell ave 211 have?
Some of 6925 haskell ave 211's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6925 haskell ave 211 currently offering any rent specials?
6925 haskell ave 211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 haskell ave 211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6925 haskell ave 211 is pet friendly.
Does 6925 haskell ave 211 offer parking?
No, 6925 haskell ave 211 does not offer parking.
Does 6925 haskell ave 211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 haskell ave 211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 haskell ave 211 have a pool?
No, 6925 haskell ave 211 does not have a pool.
Does 6925 haskell ave 211 have accessible units?
No, 6925 haskell ave 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 haskell ave 211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6925 haskell ave 211 has units with dishwashers.
