Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6925 Haskell Ave 210.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6925 Haskell Ave 210
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6925 Haskell Ave 210
6925 Haskell Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6925 Haskell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed and 2 bath spacious apartment - Property Id: 113105
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113105
Property Id 113105
(RLNE4868114)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6925 Haskell Ave 210 have any available units?
6925 Haskell Ave 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6925 Haskell Ave 210 have?
Some of 6925 Haskell Ave 210's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6925 Haskell Ave 210 currently offering any rent specials?
6925 Haskell Ave 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 Haskell Ave 210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6925 Haskell Ave 210 is pet friendly.
Does 6925 Haskell Ave 210 offer parking?
No, 6925 Haskell Ave 210 does not offer parking.
Does 6925 Haskell Ave 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6925 Haskell Ave 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 Haskell Ave 210 have a pool?
No, 6925 Haskell Ave 210 does not have a pool.
Does 6925 Haskell Ave 210 have accessible units?
No, 6925 Haskell Ave 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 Haskell Ave 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6925 Haskell Ave 210 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College