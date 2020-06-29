6921 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Remodeled a few years ago with Hardwood floors, granite counters, oven, dishwasher, Microwave. Nearly 700 square feet. Garden courtyard style with shared garage parking below. Plenty of built-in storage and luxury touches.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard have any available units?
6921 South La Cienega Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.