Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM

6921 South La Cienega Boulevard

6921 South La Cienega Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6921 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Remodeled a few years ago with Hardwood floors, granite counters, oven, dishwasher, Microwave. Nearly 700 square feet. Garden courtyard style with shared garage parking below. Plenty of built-in storage and luxury touches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard have any available units?
6921 South La Cienega Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard have?
Some of 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6921 South La Cienega Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6921 South La Cienega Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
