6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM
6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Location
6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful second floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom for lease. Coin laundry downstairs, also has 2 parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6915 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
